Cristiano Ronaldo deliberately snubs Jamie Carragher, who had openly criticized him (VIDEO)

This Monday evening, Manchester United faced Liverpool to try to revive in the Premier League after two defeats in as many games. Mission accomplished for Erik Ten Hag’s men who won 2-1 thanks to goals from Sancho and Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who no longer hides his desire to leave, was on the bench when the match started. During his warm-up, he took the time to greet the Sky Sports team, present at the edge of the field. If he shook hands and exchanged with Roy Keane and Gary Neville, he deliberately snubbed Jamie Carragher, consultant and former Liverpool defender.

It must be said that the former Liverpool defender had openly criticized the Portuguese striker.“I always felt this situation would happen, even though Ronaldo did some good things. No other club in Europe currently wants him. I could be wrong but it doesn’t look like United can part with it. And if you ask ten Hag, I think he doesn’t want him either. I’m not even sure the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo right now.” had dropped Carragher by evoking the situation of Ronaldo on the transfer window.

Jamie Carragher reacted on Twitter during the evening. “A bad night from start to finish. Snubbed by my good friend Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United showed quality and fought hard. Liverpool weren’t in it,” he wrote.

CR7 had his little revenge.