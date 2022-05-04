Cristiano Ronaldo denied his strong words after Brentford

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Manchester United recorded a clear 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday night, in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 18th goal of the season. As he was followed by a camera during the Mancunians’ victory lap for their last home game of the season, the striker addressed the goal without being able to hear him. British media like SoccerDaily were therefore quick to analyze the lips of the superstar before attributing these words “I am not finished”.

A denial via Instagram

The captain of the Portuguese selection, however, denied having said these words via Instagram on Tuesday. In response to a fan account, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote “I didn’t say that” in a comment left on the post.

While rumors suggest a possible return to Real Madrid, the upcoming arrival of Erik Ten Hag at the head of the Red Devils raises many questions about the future of the star at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick spoke out this week, saying Ronaldo will still be at Manchester United next season, but the Portuguese has so far not spoken about his future.