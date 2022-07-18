Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors of a return to Sporting!

OIt’s still unclear what will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese striker reportedly intends to leave Manchester United in this market, but the English club would not be ready to let him go.

The truth is that, this Sunday, the footballer was linked, once again, at Sporting CP, the club where he was born. The media ‘Sport TV’ published a story about the possible return of ‘CR7’ in the Portuguese team and the player himself had to deny it.

“Sporting fans have more hope of signing Cristiano Ronaldo... A photo circulating on social networks indicates that it is the Portuguese car in the garage of the Estádio José Alvalade“, said the television channel.

Cristiano Ronaldotrue to his style, did not hesitate and replied with a simple comment: “Fake”. In this way, the former Real Madrid player has denied the rumors and ruled out the possibility of returning to Sporting during this transfer window.

In Portugal, we are delighted to the possibility of the 37-year-old striker returning to the green and white team to end his career, but the truth is that for now, we will have to continue to wait… To be continued…