Cristiano Ronaldo, Depay… What was the biggest flop of the transfer window?

Football – Mercato

Ronaldo, Depay… What was the biggest flop of the transfer window?

Published on September 4, 2022 at 08:00 by The editorial staff



The summer transfer window closed its doors on September 1 after a summer filled with major operations and bangs. However, it was also the scene of several big failures and false starts as was the case with Bamba Dieng or with Cristiano Ronaldo, who did everything to leave Manchester United. What do you think was the biggest flop of this transfer window? This is our poll of the day!

The transfer market is often a time highly appreciated by football followers, but hated by coaches. They can indeed at any time see their best players fly away to new horizons. However, the opposite situation also exists! There are countless players who were destined to leave their club and who finally, for one reason or another, turned around and stayed.

The endless soap opera Ronaldo

The perfect example of this summer transfer window is Cristiano Ronaldo, who went above and beyond to leave Manchester United this summer. His Agent Jorge Mendes would have offered it to PSG, to Bayern Munich, at chelsea or even at Naples, but none wanted to move for the one who still won five Ballons d’Or. Same thing for Memphis Depay, who announced to FC Barcelona want to leave and who is nevertheless still a player of xavi.

Neymar and the undesirables of PSG

Then come the players who were clearly pushed out and who ultimately stayed. At Paris Saint Germain we find Mauro Icardi and in a lesser extent Keylor Navas, who unlike the striker will have a role to play this season in the squad of Christophe Galtier. The situation of Neymar is somewhat different, since it was the new management that seemed to want to get rid of it. The Brazilian, however, provided a strong response, as he is perhaps the best player in the PSG at the start of the season.

The incredible journey of Bamba Dieng

In Ligue 1 and in the other major European championships, we can also find Houssem Aouar, Bernardo Silva, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Adrien Rabiot or Isaac Lihadji, of which the LOSC absolutely want to separate. Special mention for Bamba Dieng, whose incredible journey animated the last day of the transfer window with in particular the FC Lorienyou, Leeds and theOGC Nice… to finally stay at theOM.

So, what do you think is the biggest flop of the transfer window?