Cristiano Ronaldo deprived of a goal… follow the match live

PORTUGAL-URUGUAY. SOCCER. In this 2nd day of group H, Bruno Fernandes unblocked the situation in this Portugal – Uruguay, while Ronaldo thought for a long time to have deflected the ball with his head. For now, the Seleçao has qualified for the round of 16.

21:58 – Uruguay lose to Portugal (2-0) An indisputable superiority in terms of ball possession (60% against 40%), the advantage in scoring (2-0) but an equivalent number of shots on target (3 shots): Portugal did not master everything during this match , but provided the essentials. For their part, Uruguay will have to show more efficiency in view of the meetings to come.

21:56 – Bruno Fernandes finds the post in this Portugal – Uruguay! He is on fire the master at playing the Seleçao. He curses because he would have liked to offer himself a hat-trick in this Portugal – Uruguay. This time, Rochet is saved by the base of his right post.

21:55 – Fernandes very close to a hat-trick in this Portugal – Uruguay At the far post, the Manchester United star sends a nice volley. The doorman of the Celestial intervenes to avoid too heavy an addition in this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:55 – The Seleçao retains the ball in this end of Portugal – Uruguay La Céleste gives up, she is about to experience a defeat in this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:53 – There are five minutes left in this Portugal – Uruguay There are nine minutes of additional time, but we have already eaten up half that time.

21:51 – Bruno Fernandes scores twice in this Portugal – Uruguay (2-0)! While in control, the Manchester United player placed the ball on the right of Rochet. The Seleçao will win in this Portugal – Uruguay!

9:50 p.m. – Penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes (2-0)! 90ᵉ. And it is Bruno Fernandes who is responsible for putting this penalty in the background for Portugal! The ball ends up in the opposing net and the score is 2-0 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

21:48 – Oh the big mistake in the surface of Jose Gimenez! 90ᵉ. Portugal win a penalty following a foul by Jose Gimenez!

21:48 – The VAR confirms the fault! 90ᵉ. The decision has fallen for Portugal: and it is a penalty that is whistled by Alireza Faghani after a call to the VAR! Perhaps a turning point in this 2nd period!

21:47 – Alireza Faghani appeals to the VAR 90ᵉ. Are we heading for a penalty? Alireza Faghani has a doubt about the last action and checks the video.

21:46 – The Seleçao obtains a corner in this Portugal – Uruguay The danger could come on this phase stopped on the Portuguese side.

21:44 – Valverde takes a presumptuous shot At 30 meters, the middle of the Celeste, without momentum, completely misses his attempt. Time is running out for the Celeste, still behind in this Portugal – Uruguay (1-0, goal from Fernandes).

21:43 – La Céleste makes a change in this Portugal – Uruguay Olivera is replaced by Vina. It was the last change of the Celeste for this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:43 – The Seleçao put their foot on the ball in this Portugal – Uruguay Pepe’s team let the storm pass. From now on, they make the Celeste run. There are five minutes left in this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:41 – The Seleçao make three changes to hold their advantage in this Portugal – Uruguay Ronaldo, Felix and Carvalho come out. Matheus Nunes, Palhinha and Ramos will try to bring some freshness to this Portugal – Uruguay. There are seven minutes left to play.

21:38 – Huge save from Cancelo in a lively Portugal – Uruguay! La Céleste deserves to come back! This time, it is the left side of the Seleçao who intervenes in front of Luis Suarez on a very good cross. The ex-Barcelona striker is overthrowing this Portugal – Uruguay!

21:37 – De Arrascaeta misses a huge opportunity in this Portugal – Uruguay! On the following action, the attacking midfielder of Uruguay is launched in depth. In a duel with Costa, he stumbles on the doorman who came to meet him.

21:35 – Suarez was on the verge of equalizing in this Portugal – Uruguay! On a mess, the Celeste striker inherits the ball. His shot comes to die in the small net! The Seleçao is in great difficulty in this Portugal – Uruguay!

21:35 – The Seleçao receives a yellow card in this Portugal – Uruguay! Joao Félix was late, and gives a good free kick to Celeste.

21:32 – Gomez finds the post in this Portugal – Uruguay! After a stint with Pellistri, the Uruguay striker sends a mine towards the Portuguese goal. Beaten, Costa can thank his post. The suspense remains in this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:31 – La Céleste makes two changes in this Portugal – Uruguay Nunez and Cavani come out. Suarez and Gomez enter the lawn for the end of this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:29 – The spaces are opening up in this Portugal – Uruguay! There is a lot of fatigue in this second period. The two teams engage, we are now enjoying this Portugal – Uruguay!

21:26 – Santos makes a change in this Portugal – Uruguay Slightly touched, Neves gives way to Leao for the last twenty minutes of this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:26 – The Seleçao is now playing transitions in this Portugal – Uruguay After Fernandes opened the scoring, the Portuguese pulled back their block and left the ball to Celeste. The Seleçao bet on a goal in counter-attack in this Portugal – Uruguay.

21:24 – Olivera brings danger to this Portugal – Uruguay On a cross from Pellistri, the left side places his head. Pepe intervenes just in front of his goal, and releases the ball. The Celeste is better in this Portugal – Uruguay.

