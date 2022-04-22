Cristiano Ronaldo devastated by the death of his baby: his heartbreaking words

No one can remain indifferent to the tragedy of Cristiano Ronaldo. For the first time, he agrees to talk about it. We tell you everything!

SOS Cristiano Ronaldo in distress

It was to be the happiest day of Cristiano Ronaldo’s life… seconds later it turned into a tragedy. When the terrible news spreads, no editorial staff, including ours, dares to believe it too much. On the side of Manchester Unitedwe do not know how to announce the information to the team and more widely to the supporters?

Since the announcement of the pregnancy, the fans had a hard time waiting until D-Day. The birth of these children was a gift from heaven as they founded hope in them. It is obvious, they already saw them in the stands to applaud the supporters or on the field to kick the ball with dad Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes, dear readerObjeko, Georgina Rodriguez had twins in her womb. After several twists and turns related to breakups and tinkering, these two future marvels were supposed to appease the spirits and the rumors. Unfortunately, at the birth, everything does not go as planned. Doctors are hallucinating. It’s so rare that this happens… for now, only the investigation will be able to determine precisely the element that was fatal to the little prince.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s an emotional tsunami

On social networks, this press release from Cristiano Ronaldo brings chills and tears to your eyes. It would take a monster to remain indifferent to it. ” It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our little boy has passed away. It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel […] We are all devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you“.

Press release from Manchester United: “Family is more important than anything and Ronaldo is with his dearest loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm he won’t feature in the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. » pic.twitter.com/vLGFY9StcR —ActuFoot (@ActuFoot_) April 19, 2022

While a crucial match awaited Cristiano Ronaldo, he preferred to forfeit. In his club, no member of the staff dares throw stones at him. As for the colleagues, they are too upset to talk about it in front of the cameras. Finally, in the comments of this publication, Objeko discovers messages from anonymous or VIPs. The tone is identical and we notice that tenderness and benevolence are the key words of this international tribute. ” We are with you Cristiano“, “ My thoughts to your family“, “ We share your pain. Take care of yourself“.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s words send shivers down your spine!

Anfield’s tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s son who died at birth.🙏🏻❤️ Despite the footballing rivalries, the solidarity between Manchester United and Liverpool supporters to support the GOAT 🐐🇵🇹 is just magnificent.😍 This is why we love football❤ pic.twitter.com/oo49eoKryR —FOOTBALL-TIME⭐ (@Footballtime___) April 19, 2022

How to manage this atrocious news with that of the match against Liverpool? Without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field, it will be really impossible for this meeting to take place in good conditions. However, a big surprise awaits the men of Ralf Rangnick. No sooner had they put on their crampons in the stadium than an ovation spread everywhere. As you will be able to see in the publication above, the world of football seems united in the face of the disarray of the bereaved father.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, it is impossible to remain indifferent to his images. Once alerted, he publishes a magnificent message on his Instagram account. Objeko took care to translate it for you, just to share his feelings with you. ” One world… One sport… One family… Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion after the time of grief, surely associated with anger, will come the period of healing the wounds. This pain is likely to cry ad vitam æternam inside. Nevertheless, for the princess who survived, the main thing will be to explain very quickly the absence of her twin. Imagine dear friend ofObjeko that she must have already felt it in her flesh. This phenomenon is common when one of the two is no longer there. In the meantime, stay tuned. We join the fans and send all our kindness to the loved ones of this high-flying athlete.



