Cristiano Ronaldo discredited? An agent drops everything

Portuguese agent Paulo Barbosa warns Cr7, which he says is discrediting himself.

Portuguese agent Paulo Barbosa is confident Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Manchester United before the market closes this month. Ronaldo was substituted in the second half in Sunday’s loss to Brighton. Barbosa told Sport Express “Everyone knows that Ronaldo is not happy with the fact that he is staying at Manchester United for now. He somehow shows his displeasure. No, it’s not useful. Ronaldo does not play alone. The team has rules, each player must respect the coach’s decision. He continues the conflict he created.

Ronaldo annoys leaders

“In the previous game he left during the break, today he showed his displeasure again. It tests the patience of the team leaders. I think he wants to force the termination of the contract with the club. How will this situation end? A question for the patience of Manchester United. Ronaldo’s behavior discredits him. It’s not the best way to do it. » An opinion that more and more observers share.

