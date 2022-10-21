Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed by Manchester United: soon the end clap?

It feels like the end. And probably not the one he was hoping for. Returning as a hero to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo sees the fairy tale turn into a nightmare. And his last “caprice” date only worsens a situation that has become untenable. Again left on the sidelines during the victory against Tottenham (2-0), Wednesday October 19, the Portuguese left, red with anger, the bench of substitutes, and even Old Trafford according to The Athletic, before the end of the match, without waiting for his teammates. An attitude “inexcusable” and “self-centered”pinned virulently by the British press, scandalized by his behavior.

A state of mind that Red Devils didn’t miss out. In agreement with their coach Erik ten Hag, the Mancunian leaders have cracked down by taking the decision to dismiss “CR7” from the professional group. “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for Saturday’s game (October 22 at 6:30 p.m., editor’s note) against Chelsea. The rest of the team is fully focused on preparing for this match”, they communicated, apparently annoyed by the repeated gestures of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. At the end of July, during the pre-season, he had already left Old Trafford before the end of the last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano (1-1).