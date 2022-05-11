Cristiano Ronaldo displays his prominent abs under the sun, Georgina Rodriguez much more erased …

It is a tragedy that seemed difficult to overcome and yet, three weeks after the death of his son during the delivery of his companion Georgina Rodriguezthe football player Cristiano Ronaldo tried to look better, to continue to climb the slope. On April 18, the Portuguese star announced with great emotion that one of her twins had not survived childbirth. A terrible news that has plunged his family into sadness, even if despite everything his little girl is in very good health.

Only a few days later, the 37-year-old striker made his comeback on the football pitch in a brilliant way, scoring very quickly. It must be said that the wave of tributes from football fans must have warmed his heart. Three weeks later, things already seem to be going better for Cristiano Ronaldo and his 28-year-old girlfriend. A few hours ago, the Portuguese posted a photo on his Instagram account that should delight his fans. Followed by more than 439 million subscribers on the platform, he is the most popular personality on the social network.

The couple aboard a yacht in the open sea

In the photo uploaded, you can see Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy a beautiful moment together, during a short romantic getaway. Shirtless, the handsome boy displays a…

