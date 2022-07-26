Cristiano Ronaldo does – finally

Absent from training since the start of the summer preparation, Cristiano Ronaldo is not yet certain to stay at Manchester United this summer. Nevertheless, CR7 made his return to England at the start of the week. More

CR7 returned to England on Monday

Certainly, nothing says that he will honor his last year of contract so far. But according to Sky Sport ItalyCristiano Ronaldo finally made his grand return to Manchester yesterday Monday, July 25, 2022. The 37-year-old Portuguese striker missed the very start of the Red Devils’ preparation for ” family reasons“. If he spoke alone on his side, CR7 should therefore finally find his teammates in the coming days. His absence caused a lot of talk. There is no doubt that his comeback will be much commented on, too. And that his attitude to training will be dissected in order to consider a possible departure, or not, during this summer transfer window.

Decisive meeting with MU this Tuesday

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo missed the summer tour in Thailand and Australia. This Tuesday, July 26, 2022, CR7 must land at the MU training center, accompanied by his famous agent, Jorge Mendes. Officially, the former glory of Real Madrid is not for sale. But in the event of a very good offer, the Mancunian leaders could change their tune. Not long ago, the 2016 European champion with Portugal made no secret of his desire to play in the next Champions League.

What had put the transfer window planet in turmoil. An XXL offer had even arrived from Saudi Arabia. In Europe, several big names like Chelsea, Bayern Munich or recently Atlético de Madrid, have been cited as potential drop-off points for CR7. Under contract until 2023 with United, Ronaldo should not play the next two friendly matches, against… Atlético Madrid (Saturday in Oslo) then against Rayo Vallecano (Sunday in Manchester). What happens next is hard to predict. One thing is certain, the interview of the day should be important if not decisive for the future.