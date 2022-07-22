Cristiano Ronaldo does not arrive, Ten Hag gets annoyed

Media365 editorial staff, published on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:50 a.m.

After expressing his confidence in him, the Manchester United manager changed his approach to Cristiano Ronaldo. He summons him to find the team as soon as possible.

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has just made it known that he can’t wait for Cristiano Ronaldo forever. If the Portuguese star does not resolve to resume collective training quickly, the season will have to start without him.

Ten Hag no longer thinks of Ronaldo

United start the new campaign at home to Brighton in two weeks and Ten Hag claims he is now focused only on the players he has at his disposal. “It’s the same as last week, he first said when asked if there was any news about CR7. If I’m concerned? Concerned maybe not the right word. I focus on the players who are there, they are doing very well, they are in good shape. I prefer to focus on those and improve them. I cannot wait for him to arrive, we we will integrate it later”.

Words that contrast with those made by the Dutch technician a few days earlier when he confided that Ronaldo was part of his project and that he even intended to rely on him to bring the Red Devils back to the top. The contested attitude of the star must have made him change his mind since.