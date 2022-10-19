Cristiano Ronaldo dredged heavily | Goal.com English

Cristiano Ronaldo is heavily hit on by an English club.

Man Utd are seven points behind Spurs after playing one game less, and Ronaldo has often found himself on the bench early in the game this season. Indeed, with only one goal to their name in all competitions – the one scored from the penalty spot against Sheriff in the Europa League – the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had a remarkably calm start to the season.

Conte, who quit as Juventus head coach in 2014, four years before Ronaldo’s arrival, is wary of the qualities he still possesses.

Asked about the quality of the 37-year-old striker, the Italian replied: “I think I’m the last person to ask this question because last season he scored a hat-trick against us!”.

“We are talking about an extraordinary player, a top player. In my opinion, we are talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays.

“Cristiano and Messi have made history in football for the last 10 years, the last 15 years.

“We lost 3-2, but we lost to him, not to United last season. I remember that very well, because we played a very good game, and he resolved the situation well.”