Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles on the NFT pitch with Binance

CR7 – Cristiano Ronaldo wants to score goals in web3. The footballer decided to play – and win – the NFT game wearing the Binance shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Binance

Binance announced in a post dated June 23, 2022, the conclusion of a multi-year agreement with Cristiano Ronaldofor the launch of a series of NFT collections with the footballer.

Fans of the five-time Ballon d’Or will be able to rush to the first collection, when it is launched at the end of 2022. These NFTs will be available exclusively on the Binance NFT Marketplace.

This first collection will include ” iconic designs which will be created with the Manchester United player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore treading the NFT field, almost ten months after Lionel Messi unveiled his first collection, The Messiverse.

#binance 🤝 @Cristiano 🐐 We’re kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7’s Web3 community. pic.twitter.com/3j1lKcqrbn — Binance (@binance) June 23, 2022

A record of positive goals and views for Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have, on the whole, received this news positively. Critics of cryptocurrencies obviously did not fail to seize this opportunity to criticize this initiative, in particular qualifying NFTs as scams.

Theoretically, the launch of this first collection of NFTs from the footballer who scored more than 800 goals in his career, should be a great success.

Its marketing and commercialization benefit from the notoriety of the Portuguese player which extends well beyond the world of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just an icon of the round ball. It is also a weight influencer on social networks.

His Instagram account currently has more than 459 million followers. And the partnership analysis company Zomph has also published another dizzying figure.

The footballer’s Twitter and Instagram posts, announcing this partnership with Binance, recorded more than 48 million impressions in one hour.

With these NFTs signed CR7 x Binance, European football therefore continues its immersion in the web3. In March 2022, it was PSG who had shod his cleats to tackle metaverse and NFT.

