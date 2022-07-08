Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo Drives Man United Fans Crazy, Laporta’s Wink To Cristiano

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo skipped training for the 4th consecutive time which annoys Manchester United fans. On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to be part of the group flying to Thailand. Joan Laporta for her part says that Cristiano Ronaldo would be very happy at FC Barcelona.

#CristianoRonaldo #ManchesterUnited #fcbarcelona

Bayern think Barcelona can ‘disappear in 2 years’, why Cristiano won’t go to Bayern: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pXB-pqaaMM

—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Activists denounce the famous Black Jaguar White Tiger foundation for alleged animal abuse

3 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian Accused of Racism After Posting Horrific Photo

5 mins ago

The ‘Snow White’ movie will feature real dwarfs

14 mins ago

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button