Cristiano Ronaldo DROPS a BOMB on his FUTURE

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to his future coach, Ancelotti knows how to qualify for a new Champions League final and two Chelsea players want to flee to FC Barcelona, ​​find the latest press information in your Foot Mercato press review European sport.

There was a game last night, in the Premier League, with matchday 35 between Manchester United and Brentford. And it was the Red Devils who largely won 3-0 at Old Trafford! The opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 18th goal of the season which consolidated his team’s victory. For the Daily Mirror, we witnessed the “magnificence of the 7th!” For the tabloid, the Portuguese sends “huge message to Ten Hag”, his future coach, with his goal. The five-time Ballon d’Or simply dropped a meaningful sentence at the end of the meeting: “I’m not finished”! For the Daily Telegraph, “Ronaldo strikes again”! While for the Daily Star, it is the declaration of CR7 which is taken up because it certainly seals the future of the Portuguese. Finally, the Manchester Evening News is delighted with the end of the season which is looming because “it’s over! and fortunately…”

Ancelotti knows how to beat Manchester City

After eliminating Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, Real Madrid want to return to Paris. The Merengues lost 4-3 in the first leg, against Manchester City, but no worries for the return because as AS announces: “Ancelotti has a plan”! And it comes down to five points: “Scoring first. Keeping the stadium engaged from start to finish. Double the aggressiveness in midfield thanks to Casemiro. Disable the connection between Rodri and de Bruyne. Bring in effective replacements if the pace drops. The plan is in place and Real wants to believe it and besides, as Marca takes it up, Madrid can count on “the black beast” of the return matches with Karim Benzema who scored 9 goals against City, Chelsea and PSG…

Chelsea stars want to flee to Barça

In Barcelona, ​​it’s the transfer window that makes the front page of Mundo Deportivo this morning. And the Catalan daily announces once again that two Chelsea players want to come this summer. They are Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta. “Chelsea’s two Spanish full-backs are seduced by the idea of ​​wearing the Blaugrana shirt. They end their contract in 2023 but the uncertain situation of the “Blues” poses a problem for Barça to negotiate. But in any case AS reveals that the Catalan club already has an agreement with Carlos Soler, the Valencia midfielder who should sign up this summer against a check for €20m. And besides, Sport tells us that in the event of failure in the Robert Lewandowski file, Xavi has an idea for his next number 9 with the “Ansu Fati solution”. The striker has all the qualities to evolve in this position according to the Blaugrana coach.

