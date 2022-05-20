Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo dubbed by his new coach!

Manchester United is having an extremely delicate season, the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season. Despite good performances on an individual level, Cristiano Ronaldo has not allowed his team to remain competitive this season in both the league and the Champions League. Several rumors even suggest a departure from the Portuguese this summer. However, the new Red Devils coach does not seem to agree and is a fan of CR7.

Erik Ten Hag confided on what he thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is a magnificent footballer and a real winner. I can’t wait to start working with him! “.

Manchester United’s new coach, Erik Ten Hag, has spoken about the fivefold Golden Ball. The Dutch technician praises the former Real Madrid player and seems to be counting on him for the Porch season.

