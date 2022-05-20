Cristiano Ronaldo dubbed by his new coach!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 club balance sheets

Manchester United is having an extremely delicate season, the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season. Despite good performances on an individual level, Cristiano Ronaldo has not allowed his team to remain competitive this season in both the league and the Champions League. Several rumors even suggest a departure from the Portuguese this summer. However, the new Red Devils coach does not seem to agree and is a fan of CR7.

Erik Ten Hag confided on what he thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is a magnificent footballer and a real winner. I can’t wait to start working with him! “.

