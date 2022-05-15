Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala, Lewandowski… Who will succeed Mbappé at PSG?

Very close to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé should say goodbye to PSG and leave a big void next season. For this, the Qatari leaders will have to strike a blow to try to make people forget the world champion. Here is the solid gold shortlist of the Frenchman’s potential successors.

Paris did not achieve a miracle. Despite a good recovery in recent weeks, the Mbappé file ended up escaping him. Barring an incredible turnaround, Kylian Mbappé will leave the club after five superb seasons and join the other club of his dreams, Real Madrid. The Merengue are actively preparing behind the scenes to formalize the news which should cause an earthquake in the football world. Never has a player of Mbappé’s talent signed free in such a prestigious club. It’s the deal of the century…

Dybala, the easiest to sign

Almost recorded, the departure of Mbappé will trigger another file: that of his replacement. And Leonardo has no time to waste since the designated successor, Erling Haaland, has already said yes to Manchester City. The number one candidate now is Paulo Dybala. Free of any contract with Juventus Turin, the Argentinian presents himself as an offering to the summer market. Paris is seduced, Leonardo has been dreaming of this player for years. But you have to move quickly because the competition is there. Inter Milan, despite some financial worries, could act.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to move

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the most dashing of candidates. But he remains the eternal legend with five Ballons d’Or. Above all, the possibility of forming a duo with Lionel Messi, and a magic trio with Neymar, gives this track a boost. Doha can make every football lover’s dream come true: bringing together Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. For that, Paris has only to bend down. At Manchester United, CR7 has done the trick.

And without a European Cup to play next season, it is almost impossible to imagine the Portuguese continuing. The years are numbered, the Champions League is an imperative. After several missed appointments, PSG could finally achieve its goals…

Lewandowski awaits Paris

Bayern Munich’s insatiable trigger, Robert Lewandowski is a goalscorer who wants to take up a new challenge. Courted by Barça, who cannot afford it without big negotiations, the Pole is on the shelves of PSG.

It is clearly the profile that can make Mbappé forget. His experience, his efficiency and his ability to be present at major events are all arguments in favor of his coming. In addition to his agent, Pini Zahavi, the man who signed Neymar at PSG and who has excellent relations with the club.

Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lewandowski. Who do you choose for Paris?

