Cristiano Ronaldo: emotional photo with his little girl

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion Georgina Rodriguez announced the loss of their son at birth. Only his twin had survived and was in good health. Cristiano Ronaldo, to mourn with the family, had withdrawn for some time from social networks. He reappeared there on April 21 by publishing a photo of his family complete, her tiny little girl in her arms.

A father-daughter hug

On Saturday April 30, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his Instagram account a photo of him with his daughter in black and white. Sitting on an armchair, shirtless, Cristiano Ronaldo holds his very little girl in the crook of his arm, wearing just a diaper and a woolen hat on her head. He carries it with great delicacy, like a very fragile and precious little thing. A photo full of love which made the joy of his followers, but also of his footballer or rugby player friends: Karim Benzema, Pelé, Andrew Henderson…

His son “in heaven”