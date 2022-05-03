Cristiano Ronaldo: emotional photo with his little girl
On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion Georgina Rodriguez announced the loss of their son at birth. Only his twin had survived and was in good health. Cristiano Ronaldo, to mourn with the family, had withdrawn for some time from social networks. He reappeared there on April 21 by publishing a photo of his family complete, her tiny little girl in her arms.
A father-daughter hug
On Saturday April 30, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his Instagram account a photo of him with his daughter in black and white. Sitting on an armchair, shirtless, Cristiano Ronaldo holds his very little girl in the crook of his arm, wearing just a diaper and a woolen hat on her head. He carries it with great delicacy, like a very fragile and precious little thing. A photo full of love which made the joy of his followers, but also of his footballer or rugby player friends: Karim Benzema, Pelé, Andrew Henderson…
His son “in heaven”
Cristiano Ronaldo keep her son forever in her heart. He says of him “You are our angel, we will always love you. » He also recently paid tribute to him. On April 23, during the Manchester United match against Arsenal, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the 34th minute of play. Shortly after, he pointed his finger in the air, towards the sky. A beautiful gesture of love.