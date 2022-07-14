Cristiano Ronaldo? Erik Ten Hag confirms

Cristiano Ronaldo is still considered by Erik Ten Hag for the upcoming season. The Manchester United manager reiterates his comments regarding the Portuguese star’s future.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be the subject of an offer of 300 million euros from a Saudi club. Asked about the subject, Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, reiterates his remarks concerning the future of the Portuguese star at the Red Devils: “We made a statement and nothing has changed”the Dutchman said ahead of Friday’s friendly against A-League side Melbourne Victory at the MCG, Sky Sports reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo committed according to Ten Hag

For Erik Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player and will remain so for the coming season: “We are predicting Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I look forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want to succeed together.” he added.

A positive conversation

Relaunched on the absence of his striker during the tour in Asia, the Dutch manager replies: “He’s not with us and it’s because of personal issues. I spoke to him before this issue arose. I had a conversation with him and I had a good conversation. It’s between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is that we had a very good conversation together. I did not speak to him after (the news). » he concluded.

