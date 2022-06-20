Cristiano Ronaldo explains his diet, training routine and fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best when it comes to training, diet and fitness. His devotion to his body helped him outperform most athletes of his generation.

At 37, he is still in great shape and more than capable of performing at the highest level. Here are some workout tips from the man himself (reported by GOAL).

“In training we do a few laps, stretching and cardio warm-up exercises,” Ronaldo explained. “Make sure you do something similar in your workout, even if it’s a jog to the gym or a warm-up on the treadmill or the bike. »

Ronaldo has garnered the most praise in the footballing world for his discipline in training. The Portuguese dropped some simple tips on how to balance cardiovascular training and strength training, saying:

“Mix them up. »

He also talked about the training the players do to reflect match situations.

“We do a lot of sprint drills in training and they can be incorporated into your training whether you’re indoors or outdoors,” Ronaldo said. “Try to add some to every workout you do.”

His latest coaching post reflects exactly why he is one of the best players in the world.

“Exercise wherever you can,” he added. “You can do a sit-up session in your bedroom when you wake up or before you go to bed. If you have a routine, it’s easier because it becomes a habit. »

