Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career club goal in Manchester United’s Sunday win over Everton and has been receiving plaudits since. The superstar has only started one Premier League game this season. The Portuguese striker, who scored 24 times last season, apparently remains Erik ten Hag’s third choice behind Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

He has one goal in four Europa League appearances – a penalty against Sheriff – and failed to score against Omonia in 180 minutes. But his goal against Everton reminded everyone of the clinical nature he possessed throughout his career.

The debate over whether the 37-year-old or Messi is the greatest of all time will rage forever, but when it comes to finishing, Paul Merson says there’s no only one winner.

Hailing Ronaldo’s goalscoring record on Sky Sports, he said: “He’s one of the greatest players of all time. For me it [Ronaldo] is the best finisher of all time in my opinion. He has 700 goals, I mean if you score 700 goals on a Sunday morning it would take time.

“It was difficult. The team he plays for [United] and the way he plays have always been difficult and that’s why it’s been difficult. The man is a legend.

Ronaldo has played 11 games this season but was notably left on the bench in the Manchester derby earlier this month. The veteran handed in a transfer request over the summer but was unable to orchestrate a departure as options away from Old Trafford dwindled as the window progressed.