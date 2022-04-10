Cristiano Ronaldo explodes after teasing his son

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular players in the world and despite the fact that thanks to his fame he can earn millionaire incomes and lead a privileged life, on more than one occasion he had bad experiences with the interaction between fans and his family.

For Cristiano, nothing is more important than the well-being of his four children, who, despite having been exposed to fame from birth, have very limited access to technology and social media.

In the case of Cristiano Jr., his eldest son, the situation is a little more complicated, because at the age of 11 he has already begun to follow in his father’s footsteps and inevitably has become a public figure who, although being viral on social media, he has no official accounts by order of his father.

In fact, the latest clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and his fans was generated following the bad comments his eldest son received on the Instagram profile of Maria Dolores Aveiro, who uploaded photos in which the youngster wore a very particular shoe which was not appreciated by some users.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his fans

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner shoes have been the source of contention between Cristiano and his fans, because although they are an expensive and exclusive shoe, many consider them not to be very aesthetic, which has ridiculed the boy.

“He wears what he wants, not what you say. These shoes are not for those who want, they are for those who can.wrote Cristiano Ronaldo on his mother’s Instagram profile.