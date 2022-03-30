Cristiano Ronaldo: fans ask him to donate his sperm!

Midtime Editorial

The Po Selectionturtlehe achieved its classification Qatar World Cup 2022 this Tuesday at beat Macedonia (2-0)in a duel where this time the annotations were not the work of its star Cristiano Ronaldobecause Bruno Fernandes scored the winning doublealthough yes, CR7 He did not go ‘blank’ since he collaborated with an assist.

However, beyond the sporting plane, during the meeting there was an unusual moment, since in the stands of the Dragao Stadium, a couple of girls showed up to make a request more than strange to Cristiano Ronaldo.

And it is that the young women appeared with two green banners, in which the following text could be read: “Ronaldo give us your (and a drawing of a sperm)”. The postcard appeared on the steps of the building and later it did not take long to go viral on social networks.

On the banners you could see the flags of Portugal and Brazilwhich led to the assumptionto possible nationality of the carriers of the bannerWho they were unable to fulfill your requestbut they did give a moment of laughter among the fans who gathered at the stadium.

the five cups

After getting your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo may be installed in the selected list of players who have played five World Cups. The first World Cup tournament for the Portuguese was in Germany 2006where he managed to win fourth place in the competition.