Cristiano Ronaldo fans worried about his health, photo goes viral on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult summer in the transfer market. The five-time Ballon d’Or hoped to leave Manchester United, with the aim of evolving with a club that would be in the Champions League. But the Portuguese did not find the shoe to suit him and therefore stayed with the Red Devils. A lesser evil for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be able to prepare properly for the last World Cup of his career in Qatar. For the moment, CR7 remains highly criticized. In 8 games played in all competitions with Manchester United since the start of the season, the former Real Madrid player has scored only once, in the Europa League.

The recent form of the Portuguese worries a lot. And his physique too.

Ronaldo, a marked appearance

In addition to not having been able to change air this summer during the transfer window, Ronaldo also experienced a family drama with the loss of a child. Georgina Rodriguez, his partner, then pregnant with twins, lost a baby (a boy) in childbirth. It was April 18 and since CR7 has struggled to climb the slope. While he was in Portugal for the past few days, Ronaldo had time to take a picture with his mother. But on the picture, the Lusitanian star appears emaciated and with a marked face. It did not take much to worry his many fans across the planet.

See instead:

Worried fans

As said above, Cristiano Ronaldo fans didn’t take long to comment on this shot. According to them, the Portuguese is not at all on his plate and could even have some health problems.

On Twitter, we could see as comments on the subject :

“It’s a madness as he has lost weight”

“I respect his pain but boy he lived through the death of his father, he has 18 children, he lost one to a miscarriage and I feel like this is the worst event of his entire life. “

“He really doesn’t look the best”

“Either he is not feeling well or the loss of mass is intended to last a little longer at the top level.. Jsp”

“I thought it was a montage so I couldn’t imagine him with a physique like this”

“I think his son’s death destroyed him forcibly”

“Pure speculation but I think he has not recovered from the death of his child And that his current situation does not help, on the contrary”

“I have a lot of pain to see him like that really”

Note that faced with the difficult period he is going through, Antonio Cassano, former Real Madrid player, simply advised Ronaldo to stop his career, during the Muschio Selvaggio program : “He won it all, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop or you’ll just hit the bench.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

SPONSORED CONTENT













