Cristiano Ronaldo (finally) back in Manchester United training

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had skipped back to training in early July, was back after three weeks away from Manchester United’s training center in Carrington on Tuesday. He could discuss his future there, according to the images broadcast by British media.

The 37-year-old Portuguese legend had invoked “family problems“to justify his absence from the resumption of training for the Mancunian club on July 4, then from the preseason tour of the Red Devils in Asia and Oceania.

But the striker then explicitly indicated to the club that he wanted to be transferred to a team playing the Champions League, which will not be the case with Manchester United, only sixth in the Premier League last year and which will have to settle for the Europa League. The native of Madeira Island has never played a single match in this competition during his career, he who is the best scorer and assistor in the history of the Champions League, as well as the player who has played the most C1 matches.

According to the media, the player is accompanied by his agent, Jorge Mendesand an interview is scheduled with the new Dutch coach of the Mancunians, Erik Ten Hag to talk about his future. The manager and Ronaldo had already spoken before the rest of the group left for the Asia and Oceania tour.

The mythical former coach of the club, Sir Alex Fergusonwho launched CR7 in the Premier League during the 2003-2004 financial year, is also present at the training centre. The ex-coach is now a member of the club’s board

His club kept repeating that Cristiano Ronaldo, who still owes him a year of contract, was not for sale. And if the names of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and more recently Atlético Madrid, have circulated as possible destinations, the financial transaction will not be easy to set up for a player who was the best paid in the club last season with more than 500,000 euro per week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or would nevertheless be ready to see his salary reduced by 30%. But even at this bargain price, Ronaldo is not, at his age, a long-term solution for a potential buyer.