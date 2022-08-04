Cristiano Ronaldo finally speaks

The Portuguese star has hinted he will make his comeback on Sunday despite not being in United’s squad for the trip to Oslo.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be performing with Manchester United in the upcoming friendly against Atletico Madrid but the striker has taken to Instagram to confirm he will be back in the squad soon.

The Portuguese striker has not been retained in the group which will travel to Norway to face the Spanish team in this last friendly match of the pre-season.

Ronaldo was tipped for a change of scenery this summer as he let his management know he wanted to leave and Atlético was cited as a possible destination, although the Spanish team president insists that they won’t hire him.

However, Ronaldo has confirmed he will be back in the squad for this weekend’s game against Rayo Vallecano.

Why wasn’t Ronaldo included in the Man Utd squad?

Ronaldo has told United bosses he wants to leave this summer after Champions League qualification failed.

The 37-year-old has been out throughout the pre-season period. The club granted him leave for family reasons. The former Real Madrid star reunited with his agent, Jorge Mendes, at Man United’s training center this week to discuss his situation.

United have not given an explanation of the reasons for Ronaldo’s absence and Ten Hag recently said he was unsure when the star striker would join the rest of the squad.

Man United officials have remained firm that they won’t let Ronaldo leave this summer and Ten Hag has even hinted that the player might even end up extending his contract. “Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course I signed here for three years, but in football it’s also short term. We have to win from the start. So I’m not looking that far ahead,” he said.

Sunday, the king plays!

Ronaldo still reassured about his upcoming return, suggesting on an Instagram post that he plans to enter the field against Rayo on Sunday.