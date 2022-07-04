Cristiano Ronaldo, Fofana, Tudor… All the July 4 transfer window information

Football – Mercato

Published on July 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. by The editorial staff

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM: Igor Tudor arrives with a world champion at OM

WhileIgor Tudor will therefore be the next coach, information has been provided concerning the composition of his future staff on the Canebière. And as revealed by The Team the Croatian should notably be accompanied by a world champion, Mauro Camoranesi. The latter should be the deputy of You sleep at theOM.

To find out more, it’s here.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands his transfer, Manchester United has decided

The TV series Cristiano Ronaldo anime this transfer market again. And just a year after returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese would already like to pack his bags. Initial desires which could however come up against the plans of the Red Devils. Indeed, as revealed by Sky Sports , Manchester United would not intend to let go cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

More information here.

PSG: A departure is imminent at PSG

Wheras’Alphonse Areola has already left the PSG, others should soon follow. And this is particularly the case of Colin Dagba. Barred by the competition ofAshraf Hakimi, the right side should be loaned for a season. Courted across Europe, Dagba would have chosen to join Strasbourg for the 2022-2023 season.

More information here.

PSG: The answer falls for the transfer of Seko Fofana

After the arrival of Vitinhathe PSG awaits other players in midfield. The name of Renato Sanches returns, just like that of Seko Fofana. However, the player RC Lens ultimately should not join the champions of France this summer. Indeed, according to information from The voice of the North , Fofana could even stay with the Blood and Gold.

More information here.