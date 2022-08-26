Cristiano Ronaldo, four options for an express exfiltration

Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Manchester United as the transfer window closes in less than a week. But a transfer is still possible.

The transfer window closes on September 2 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Manchester United. It was not for lack of having expressed very early during the summer his desire for a change of scenery. He therefore left to honor the second year of his contract with the Red Devils, unless there was a last minute twist.

Seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or leave MU just before the famous “deadline” cannot be ruled out. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is aware of his desire to play the Champions League at all costs and he can thus manage to grant his wish in extremis, even if it means acting urgently and without a pre-established plan. But in this case, what could be the destination of the Lusitanian genius? Our editorial team gives an overview of its various possibilities.

A return to Sporting, the choice of heart

Cristiano Ronaldo could decide to come full circle by returning to the club where he was trained, namely Sporting Portugal. 19 years after leaving it, he would return to the Estadio José Alvalade. The story would be beautiful, especially since he will be able to continue to evolve in C1. This prospect would greatly delight football romantics, but for that CR7 would have to make a few concessions. The Lisbon people cannot afford to match the staggering salary he receives at Old Trafford.

Atlético, to continue aiming for the heights

If he wants to pursue the conquest of the most prestigious titles and perform within a competitive formation, the best solution that presents itself to Ronaldo is to join Atlético. This track had been mentioned many times, but the decision-makers of the Colchoneros were quick to deny it each time. Enrique Cerezo, their president, made it clear that CR7 was not part of the plans. We can believe his speech, or imagine a bluff. Sources claim that contacts with Jorge Mendes do exist and that Diego Simeone would be more than delighted to recover the one who has hurt him so much in La Liga and C1 in the past.

OM, the impossible marriage

The Marseille city has been in turmoil for several days, dreaming of an extraordinary acquisition that would allow them to regain some of their lost prestige. A bit like it was the case at the end of the 80s with Diego Maradona, the Olympian supporters are waiting for the arrival of their messiah in order to be able to look straight at the Parisian rival. The intervention of Pablo Longoria, Thursday on the sidelines of the C1 draw, however cooled them somewhat. The Marseille president explained that it was an unrealistic track and that it was better to come to your senses quickly. With these statements, we can understand that the signing of CR7 with the vice-champions of France was akin to a simple illusion of Olympian fans. However, in football, we have often seen leaders say one thing one day and see the opposite come true the next. Until the last day of the transfer window, the #RonaldOM should therefore continue to animate social networks.

Naples, the unexpected option

This is the last track mentioned in the specialized media. Ronaldo is likely to join the south of Italy and follow in the footsteps of Diego Armando Maradona. The idea does not come from him, nor from his clan, but from Manchester United. No longer counting on its star player, the English club is studying the possibility of sending him to the Partenopei in order to recover in exchange a player who interests them, in this case Victor Osimhen. It is not sure, however, that CR7 is enchanted by this hypothesis. Putting him in the same boat as another player, no matter how good and talented, has something to offend his ego. In absolute terms, seeing the Portuguese in the Napoli tunic still seems attractive.