Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank McCourt’s Christmas gift to his Olympique Marseille? – Sport.fr

Pushed out by Erik Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo could end up landing at Olympique de Marseille this winter.

Historic in Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille is having a very good start to the season in the league and has perfectly raised the bar in the Champions League with two victories against Sporting. A dynamic that gave great ideas to Frank McCourt, who could finally do his best to push Cristiano Ronaldo into the arms of Olympique de Marseille.

Indeed, the situation is increasingly delicate at Manchester United. Used in the Europa League but confined to the bench in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo is chomping at the bit. The Portuguese, despite his status, does not have the favors of Erik Ten Hag who would now like to push him out. A sudden turnaround that places him more than ever on the start line this winter. If OM continued their success in Europe and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, it would then be possible to envisage the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Canebière. A Santa-worthy gift for Frank McCourt.