Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at staying at MU? More than that and for good reason!

has long been announced as wanting to leave Manchester United to continue playing C1 elsewhere. He did not win the case. Is he frustrated? Perhaps more so than we imagine because the person concerned was ready to stay in England if radical changes took place at Old Trafford according to our colleagues from Foot01.com.

CR7 wanted a major coach, recruits in this sense, and various changes in the team. He was more than listened to since the highly rated Erik ten Hag arrived on the bench of Manchester United. After a timid start to the transfer window, the Red Devils have brought in players like Casemiro, in addition to Lisandro Martinez or Eriksen.

Players with whom he has been credited with a deleterious relationship like Harry Maguire are now substitutes and his friend Raphael Varane is ironed holder in central hinge.

And as if by chance, the Red Devils have chained three consecutive victories in the league, allowing them to relaunch a start to the season that was initially missed. Here they are for the time being fifth as an XXL test is looming against Arsenal this Sunday, a more or less surprised leader (15 points out of 15!).