Cristiano Ronaldo furious on Instagram for criticism of his son’s clothing: “Wear what you want” – VIRAL

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players in history, who has both fans and detractors. The Portuguese is always in the spotlight and this fame, without a doubt, also involves his family, in this case, his eldest son, Christian Jr..

the firstborn of Cristiano Ronaldo was criticized on social networks in a photograph where he appears with his grandmother, Dolores Aveiro. In the “post” on Instagram, the 11-year-old boy was commented on the style of the clothing he wore.

Christian jr. He mixed a dark sweatshirt with blue shorts, high white socks and sandals. This is how he appeared hugging her grandmother in the photo she shared on her official Instagram profile. This ‘oufit’ generated criticism and caused his father, the Manchester United footballer, to jump to his defense.

Cristiano Ronaldo came out in defense of his son in the face of criticism

The ‘Red Devils’ striker went to his mother’s Instagram post to defend his son, who also plays in the lower divisions of the Man Utd.

“She wears what she wants, not what you want”Cristiano Ronaldo commented with obvious annoyance. His response received a lot of ‘likes’ on the social network. “They are not for those who want, but for those who can”wrote the Portuguese about the shoes his son was wearing.

