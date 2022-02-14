Cristiano Ronaldo, furious reaction with Rangnick: the background

The black period continues for Cristiano Ronaldo still dry in 2022: never in the last ten years had this happened to five times Ballon d’Or to get to February 14 without scoring a single goal. The Manchester United without its nets and besieged by continuous leaks, is certainly not faring better: eliminated from FA Cup from Middlesbrough and back from two draws in a row for 1-1 against Burnley last in the standings and the Southampton look for the redemption tomorrow in the recovery of the 18th matchday against Brighton . While there are rumors of a split locker room and on a war footing, the English tabloids even speak of a Cristiano Ronaldo at loggerheads with Ralf Rangnick .

Ronaldo-Rangnick: “Final break”

Before the match against Southampton, Rangnick had commented on Ronaldo’s lack of success in front of goal. “He should score more goals obviously because we are creating chances but he hasn’t scored enough – were his offending words – It’s not just Ronaldo’s problem, it also happens to other players. We are not scoring enough. ” It seems that CR7 did not take very well the comment of his coach, which would have damaged their already fragile relationship even more. “The rift between the two is total”, even writes As: it seems that the former Juve does not believe that the German manager is up to leading United and criticizes their methods. With i Red Devis still in dance for the Champions Leaguethe response at the end of the season remains to be seen to understand what the Portuguese will decide to do.