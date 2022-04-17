Cristiano Ronaldo gave him the ball and he didn’t hesitate: “You are the…”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are, without a doubt, the two most influential and successful footballers in the world and, although they have competed for much of their careers, the two players have more in common than their fans only imagine.

Cristiano is three years older than Leo and had the opportunity to debut two years before him in professional football. Fatherhood is another area in which the Portuguese footballer takes advantage of his Argentine colleague, as Cristiano Jr., his firstborn, was born two years before Thiago, the eldest son of the PSG footballer.

If the birth dates of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and their two eldest sons are carefully analyzed, a truly surprising coincidence can be noticed, since in the two generations Cristiano and Messi have a difference of 869 days.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, while Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987. In the case of Cristiano Jr., he was born on June 17, 2010, while Thiago Meesi came into the world on June 2, November 2012.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s children have the same name

In this aspect, another very curious detail is the names that the two players have chosen for their second children, since both have chosen Mateo.

However, Messi was the first of the two to choose the name, as his second son was born in 2015, while Cristiano’s in 2017.

Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been vying for the title of the best footballer in the world for several years, there is quite a cordial relationship between the two.

In fact, on more than one occasion, the two have praised each other’s skills and every time they face each other on the court, they give each other a big hug.