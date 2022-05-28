Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez look new figure in Cannes | Facebook

Georgina Rodríguez, model and businesswoman with Argentine and Spanish nationality, became known as the soccer player’s partner Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 and now called again the attention because he went to the Festival in Cannes And she had a spectacular figure.

Over time, the model has always attracted attention for her attitude before the cameras, as she is a woman with great confidence when posing her various outfits.

After Georgina Rodriguezhad her second daughter with Ronaldo, whom they called Esmeralda, her public reappearance took place this week on the red carpet of said festival, so she left everyone surprised with her fabulous appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner shows off his beautiful curves in Cannes. Photo: Facebook



Georgina Rodríguez attended this event and to enhance her figure, she decided to wear a fitted dress, within the framework of the glamor that attends the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

And it is that the model did not skimp on her outfit, because the fitted dress shone by itself, since it was full of Swarovsky crystals, a garment that she used for the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th edition of the Cannes Festival.

An outfit by the designer Ali Karoui, with which the Spanish model taught how to pose before the cameras, as she was generous with the press and took the time to make various poses with her luxurious dress, showing great confidence when show off the curves that adorn her beautiful figure, in addition to the suggestive opening that her outfit had at the bottom, as well as a pronounced neckline.

Although, other stars have confirmed that, to look spectacular in their outfits when going through the red carpets, they must follow strict diets, as Kim Kardashian told it at the last Met Gala 2022, in which she wore a Marilyn Monroe dress .

In the case of Georgina Rodriguezit is known that she is a woman who loves food, that is, she enjoys eating well, as she confessed on her reality show ‘Soy Georgina’, so when you see her, it is hard to believe that sausages such as Iberian ham and secallona, ​​made up of the best cuts of pork, are not lacking in their diet.

And not only that, but also the 28-year-old model also likes desserts, cakes, ice cream and other dishes without guilt. Although the secret to doing it is balance, as Georgina combines this type of food with her healthy diet.

Without neglecting that she is also disciplined with her physical training, with which she seeks her health and works her muscles with exercises such as squats, hip abductions, among many others that help her to have very well-defined curves.

Although the model is not a size zero, her security and confidence allow her to show herself in some other photos, wearing small suits for the beach with which she also looks radiant.