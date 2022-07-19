Cristiano Ronaldo gets botox injected into his face and genitals

Cristiano Ronaldo received Botox injections on his genitals and face, according to a report by Spanish outlet La Razon (via MARCA). Injections are usually performed to remove wrinkles from the body.

Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Portuguese striker is not only famous for his football career, he is also famous for his image and his physique.

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another drastic measure to maintain a good physique by getting Botox injections on his private parts.

It is stated that these injections increase the thickness of the private parts by approximately one to three centimeters. These techniques are often used by pornstars.

The effects of Botox injections can last up to two years. MARCA also said that the treatment does not have to work permanently.

There are several reasons why the striker is in fine form even at 37. Proper diet and training are obviously necessary, but the use of Botox has also benefited Ronaldo.

It increases both the satisfaction of the person getting the Botox and his partner, in this case Georgina Rodriguezhttps://t.co/IqtDHIElTa — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 18, 2022

Ronaldo is still going strong at the highest level despite the twilight of his career. The 37-year-old striker finished the 2021-22 season as Manchester United’s top scorer. The Portuguese captain has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also captain his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar later this year. This will probably be Ronaldo’s last chance to win the World Cup with Portugal.

