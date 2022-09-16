Cristiano Ronaldo gives satisfaction to Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer in the Europa League Thursday night with Manchester United, gave satisfaction to his manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch coach praised his star’s performance after the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in Manchester United’s victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League (1-3) on Thursday night. An achievement that puts an end to a shortage that had lasted since the start of the season. But this goal gives Erik Ten Hag hope for what’s next for his Portuguese star: “He is really close to his form”, assured the Dutch technician. ” When he is in better shape, he will score more” he added, reports RMC Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo fully engaged

Regarding the departure intentions of Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2022 summer transfer window, Erik Ten Hag assured that his player was committed to the team: “He is totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has relationships that are created around him on the ground. He builds those connections, so I’m happy about that.” he added. This weekend in the Premier League, Manchester United will not play as their game against Leeds has been postponed due to the transport strike in Britain.

