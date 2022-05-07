Cristiano Ronaldo gone… to stay? — Foot11.com

Under contract until June 2023, with an optional additional year, Cristiano Ronaldo has been mentioned at Real Madrid for several days. His future coach Erik ten Hag seems to be counting on him. More

The Champions League will be without Ronaldo

Will we see Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League again next season? For now, the answer is no. First, because his team Manchester United emerges five points from fourth place in the English Premier League, and they have only two games left to play. Then, because CR7 could finally honor his contract until the end. And this while a new hasty start has been widely talked about lately. His coach Erik ten Hag, in any case, was clear about his intentions vis-à-vis the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (iconsport)

Erik ten Hag determined to keep the player

According to the English press and more particularly The TelegraphErik ten Hag, the future Manchester United manager, would find “ foolish “for not wanting to keep Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The player with 24 goals in 37 games this season remains a strong link in the Red Devils, even though he turned 37 this year. Despite sometimes tense relations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then Ralf Rangnick, his successive coaches, the Portuguese seems very appreciated by ten Hag. In other words, CR7 will not be pushed to the exit.

And his comeback to Real Madrid during the next transfer window could definitely be placed in the radius of unfounded rumors. Next season, Cristiano Ronaldo would nevertheless be saved on certain matches deemed less important to make the most of his qualities on more decisive shocks. A management method that will satisfy the former player of Juventus Turin? In any case, his next coach is counting on him. A mutual feeling?