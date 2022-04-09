Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of a bad gesture towards a fan

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

While Manchester United lost this Saturday at Goodison Park against Everton (0-1), Cristiano Ronaldo distinguished himself by being the author of an ugly gesture of humor.

When nothing goes, nothing goes. This Saturday, Manchester United lost to a badly ranked on the lawn of Everton. The Red Devils, jostled in the game, never managed to reverse the trend in an afternoon without.

Relatively inconspicuous, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the slightest offensive ball to put in his mouth.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband has started a relationship with a former worker of hers

9 mins ago

PSG: Mbappé savors his complicity with Messi and Neymar but …

11 mins ago

The Lost City. The Sandra Bullock movie that banished The Batman

21 mins ago

Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes after his madness

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button