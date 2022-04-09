Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of a bad gesture towards a fan
While Manchester United lost this Saturday at Goodison Park against Everton (0-1), Cristiano Ronaldo distinguished himself by being the author of an ugly gesture of humor.
When nothing goes, nothing goes. This Saturday, Manchester United lost to a badly ranked on the lawn of Everton. The Red Devils, jostled in the game, never managed to reverse the trend in an afternoon without.
Relatively inconspicuous, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the slightest offensive ball to put in his mouth.
However, the Portuguese was highlighted at the end of the meeting, when returning to the locker room. In a video shared on Twitter by a supporter of the Toffeesthe Portuguese appeared quite annoyed by this poor result and this new indigestible performance.
From then on, the star of the Manchester United attack would have thrown the phone of a supporter of the Liverpool club, in frustration. Note the flowery language coming from the spans against Ronaldo: “You are nothing” If it seems difficult to detect the phone, an investigation was opened by his club following the publication of this video. One thing is certain, Cristiano Ronaldo shines more when he manages to be decisive on the pitch. .