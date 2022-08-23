Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Sané: Salihamidzic confides in the Bayern Munich transfer window

With his usual outspokenness, the sports director of Bayern Munich returned to his club’s summer transfer window.

Hasan Salihamidzic gave an interview to the Bild podcast: “Phrasenmäher”. Without language of wood, the sporting director of Bayern Munich thus pronounced on the transfer window of his club evoking the various rumors (Ronaldo, Haaland), the recruitment of Sadio Mané as well as the departure of David Alaba, last summer.

On Cristiano Ronaldo, who rumors send to Bayern Munich

“Even with the departure of Robert Lewandowski, it is complicated to recruit him from a sporting and financial point of view. We have eight players in this game sector with different profiles: experienced players and young talents in the making who we want to give playing time to.

On Erling Haaland, transferred this summer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

“We have exchanged with Haaland several times. We made him an offer according to our means. But in the end, this transfer did not happen for various reasons. Haaland decided to move to another club as he believed it was the best thing for his further career. »

On David Alaba, who left Bayern in 2021 to join Real Madrid

“We really did everything to keep him. But it was a very difficult period with the Covid-19. We made him an important offer, especially because of the context at the time. This made David think a lot. Looking back, I wonder if it was not madness and if we would have offered so much money for another player. But anyway, I didn’t see him staying with us, I knew he wanted to and was going to leave. He’s an excellent player and humanly speaking, he’s a nice guy. »

On Sadio Mané, who arrived at Bayern this summer from Liverpool

“When I spoke to him on the phone, at the end of our conversation he said to me: ‘Yes, I’m fine with that. I want to sign for Bayern. I was excited. We never talked about money but I knew we could sign him so I wasted no time in completing this transfer. »