Cristiano Ronaldo has a clear transfer preference ahead of deadline day

Two days before the end of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not given up on leaving Manchester United.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who claim the Portuguese superstar’s preference is to join Chelsea before Thursday’s deadline.

New owner Todd Boehly held transfer talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes earlier this summer according to The Athletic, but as we exclusively reported at the time, a follow-up approach was never in sight. the agenda of the American owner.

However, still without an agreement with any club, the 37-year-old faces a race against time if he is to find a route out of Old Trafford before the window slams shut.

Recently linked with Napoli, CdS believe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner isn’t too keen on a move to Serie A as he believes the team don’t have a very good chance of progressing further. beyond the Champions League group stage.

Nonetheless, with just over 48 hours remaining before the transfer window closes, it will be extremely interesting to see what the next two days hold for Manchester United’s iconic number seven.