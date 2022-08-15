Cristiano Ronaldo has a plan to make a comeback at Real Madrid – Sport.fr

Offered to multiple teams to try to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have an idea in mind. He and his agent would like to use Atlético de Madrid to stir up interest from Real Madrid.

Back at Manchester United last season, Cristiano Ronaldo is already looking to pack up. Despite still impressive individual performances, the Portuguese did not manage to sublimate the collective of the Reds Devils who failed in their quest for the Champions League. A failure that pushes him to try to leave the British team as he aspires to dazzle the most beautiful of European competitions with his talent. If many teams, including Bayern Munich, have refused to consider his arrival, Atlético de Madrid would be inclined to open negotiations. A double-edged interest for duped Colchoneros.

During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo opened negotiations with Manchester City, until reaching an agreement, before finally joining Manchester United. A movement that the Portuguese and his agent, Jorge Mendes, would try to repeat with the two formations of the Spanish capital: Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. According to information from TodoFichajes, the idea would be to approach the Colchoneros to try to get Real Madrid to react and offer him the possibility of wearing the colors of the Madrid team again. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal would therefore be to sign his big return to Real Madrid.

A move that would be far from impossible but, unlike Manchester United last season, Real Madrid do not seem to have reacted to the first contacts between the Portuguese entourage and the Colchoneros. Florentino Pérez, president of the Madrid team, would have even responded negatively to the first approaches of the Portuguese clan.