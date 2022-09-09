Cristiano Ronaldo has a transfer option available and could still leave Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could join Turkish side Fenerbahce in a shock last-minute transfer, Spanish newspaper AS have claimed. While the transfer window for most major European leagues closed on September 1, it remains open in Turkey until Thursday September 8, meaning a transfer is theoretically possible.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, but no move has yet materialized for the Manchester United superstar. After the transfer window closed for most major European leagues on September 1, it looked likely that Ronaldo would stay at Manchester until the end of his contract (June 2023). A transfer at the 11th hour could be considered for the former Real Madrid player.

Super Lig club Fenerbahce recently appointed Portuguese mastermind Jorge Jesus as their coach. He had talks with Manchester United and Ronaldo to try his luck in Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with the playing time United manager Erik ten Hag is giving him. He hasn’t started for United since the 4-0 loss to Brentford (August 13) and reportedly has no intention of being sidelined for long. The lack of minutes is believed to have ignited Ronaldo’s desire to end his second stint at Old Trafford prematurely.