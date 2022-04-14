Cristiano Ronaldo has acted up again, Zidane is involved!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Diego Maradona: the best punchlines of El Pibe de Oro

Is a descent into hell scheduled for Cristiano Ronaldo (37)? For some time, we can no longer say that his return to Manchester United is a complete success. Criticized by some glorious elders like Wayne Rooney or Rio Ferdinand, the Portuguese striker even cracked in front of an Everton fan last weekend (0-1).

The soap opera is still far from over – the mother of the person concerned does not want to stop there – now the name of Cristiano Ronaldo is already making headlines in the local press! According to The Sun, to be taken with a grain of salt, CR7 would have vetoed the arrival of Antonio Conte to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese campaigned for the arrival of Zinedine Zidane on the Manchester United bench. The British media adds that the name of the former Real Madrid coach was only mentioned to calm CR7. Conte, he has joined Tottenham since this period and has straightened out the Spurs rather well.

