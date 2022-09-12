Cristiano Ronaldo has already made a big decision for the month of January

What’s next after this ad

It’s been a long summer for Cristiano Ronaldo. For long weeks, the Portuguese star and Jorge Mendes tried to find a new base for the former Real Madrid star. Without success, since he finally stayed in Mancunian lands. It must be said that the Lusitano did not have a lot of serious suitors during the summer market, and that he was therefore, in a way, forced to stay at Old Trafford.

And if many believed that he was still going to revive and again have an important role under the tunic of the Red Devils, these first weeks of competition indicate the opposite. For the moment, he must be content with a substitute role, having started only one of his team’s six games in the Premier League, in addition to having started in the Europa League against Real Sociedad. And his record is not famous, since he still hasn’t scored a single goal or delivered a single assist.

A new soap opera in sight

A situation that logically cannot last for the 37-year-old, who notably saw Marcus Rashford pass him by. According to information from The Sun, his teammates are even convinced that he will force a departure in January, a few months from the end of his contract, he who is struggling to adapt to this new system put in place by Erik Ten Hag. The Lusitanian still wants to leave and this start to the season has not changed his mind, quite the contrary.

Above all, it remains to be seen who will want to afford it during this month of January, knowing that Manchester United should logically ask for a little less money than this summer. But if there is one who will have to be less greedy, it is indeed Cristiano Ronaldo, especially if he remains a substitute until January. To be continued…