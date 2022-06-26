Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to a Serie A club
While his departure from Manchester United could be written during this transfer window, Jorge Mendes would have offered him to a club in the Italian championship which does not however compete in the Champions League. The Portuguese international would also be targeted directly by the new owner of Chelsea.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still at the heart of speculation. The Portuguese international would see himself playing the Europa League badly and even more so with a decimated Manchester United team. As of June 26, 2022, Erik Ten Hag cannot settle for any flashy recruit to build his project. So the star of Red Devils would be offered to many European formations in recent days and in particular in Serie A.
According The Gazetta dello Sport, Jorge Mendes discussed with AS Roma José Mourinho for the rebound of the Quintuple Ballon D’Or. the Special One knows Ronaldo well even if their relationship has not always been good. La Louve would not have declined the approach of the CR7 agent.
However, the big favorite during this transfer window remains Chelsea. The new owner of Blues, Todd Boehly would make it his top priority as the head of his squad. Manchester United obviously wouldn’t like to bolster a domestic competitor with such a player. The transfer already looks complicated, especially as Ten Hag would strongly oppose it. To be continued…