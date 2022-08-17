Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police!

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Return April 9, 2022 at Goodison Park. Everton have just beaten Manchester United 1-0 as the Red Devils battle for Champions League qualification. After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo types in the mobile phone of a young Toffees supporter who falls and breaks. A gesture of humor which had greatly reacted in England and for which the Portuguese had apologized to the 14-year-old boy.

We learned this Wednesday through several Manchester media that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was heard by the local police about this case. A case that earned him a call to order, but no sanction. In a statement, Merseyside authorities said a 37-year-old man had voluntarily presented himself to the police station and the case was now closed. Across the Channel, it is said that Cristiano Ronaldo would have compensated the young supporter who had not filed a complaint. We are talking about financial compensation.