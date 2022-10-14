Cristiano Ronaldo has bizarre reaction after Man United goal against Omonia

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely raised his arm after Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time goal against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday (October 16th) leaving spectators perplexed.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted his 700th club goal last weekend in the 2-1 win over Everton, started the UEFA Europa League Group E clash against Omonia at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese sensation had several chances to score but failed to find the back of the net, seeing two of his attempts denied by Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho.

After failing to break Uzoho’s resistance in regulation time, Manchester United finally found the loophole through substitute McTominay in the third minute of added time. The Scot took advantage of a deflection from Jadon Sancho to deceive Uzoho from a distance of just eight meters.

Ronaldo was just ahead of Uzoho when McTominay dispatched his shot in the 93rd minute. And, as the Manchester Evening News points out, he bizarrely raised his arm as the ball went in.

The gesture is typically used by defenders when calling for an offside. As McTominay’s shot passed very close to him, it’s possible that Cristiano Ronaldo checked whether or not he interfered in play. 1-0 against the Cypriot team.

After four league games, Manchester United sit second in Group E with nine points. La Liga side Real Sociedad are currently leading the pack, thanks to their 100% record in the competition (12 points from four games).

