Cristiano Ronaldo has failed a great European coach – Foot11.com

On November 29, 2021, Manchester United officially chose Germany’s Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thanked, for lack of results. The Red Devils were eyeing a certain Antonio Conte but Cristiano Ronaldo himself said no!

More than mixed results for Rangnick

By ending its collaboration with the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former legendary player of the club, Manchester United hoped to see its first team find the leading roles in England and in Europe. Five and a half months later, it is not so. The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Atlético de Madrid. In the Premier League, MU is currently seventh and very badly embarked on the race to qualify for the next C1. A new coach, who should be Erik ten Hag, currently on the bench at Ajax Amsterdam, will arrive this summer. But last winter, the Mancunians could have recruited a much more reputable coach.

Antonio Conte could have signed for United without Ronaldo’s veto (iconsport)

Cristiano Ronaldo preferred Zidane to Conte

According to the English press and more precisely The Sun, the thinking heads of Manchester United were thinking of bringing in Antonio Conte, then free after his departure from Inter Milan. The 52-year-old technician won the Italian Serie A nine times (five times as a player, four as a manager), the Champions League when he was a defensive midfielder at Juventus Turin and the English Premier League on the Chelsea bench in 2017. Just that.

But still according to our colleagues, Cristiano Ronaldo would have expressed his dissatisfaction with the idea of ​​​​this arrival. The name of Zinédine Zidane, his former coach at Real Madrid, had been whispered to temper his enthusiasm. Conte has finally found a job at Tottenham and is in the process of qualifying Spurs for the next edition of the Champions League. In other words, the Red Devils can bite their fingers. And if the Portuguese were to stay in Manchester this summer, there is no doubt that Rangnick’s successor will have to have a strong back to stand up to CR7.