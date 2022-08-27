Entertainment

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS FINALLY FOUND HIS NEW CLUB? VERY SURPRISING CHOICE / IT WILL MOVE AT PSG #1923 – Pause Foot

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

BIZBIZ PSG: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZpzm_RfELRP1slf3Q-ijAg
BIZBIZ BARCA & REAL: https://www.youtube.com/user/Thebizbiz21/featured
BIZBIZ MERCATO: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoUtP4gIS_gdCLo7kjAuglg
BIZBIZ FIFA DRAFT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCasswvi4XZ3aOMjHrirGfOQ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bizbiz.bizbiz.73/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/bizbiz44454713
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bizbizsoccer/
SNAPCHAT: bizbizfoot
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@bizbizfoot?lang=en (bizbizfoot)
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/bizbiz_foot

AFTER ZAP IMAGE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS5HCMGtJpZCq4XOCx2dv3w

=== MY BIZBIZ VIDEO GAMES CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCasswvi4XZ3aOMjHrirGfOQ

=== MY BROTHER ROBINHO’S CHANNEL:
ROBINHO

=== MY INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bizbiz_ytb/…

=== MY TWITCH CHANNEL: https://www.twitch.tv/bizbiz_ytb

=== MY FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?…

=== COMMERCIAL OFFER EMAIL: [email protected]

=== Music end video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWPd6rioqqo

——————————————————————————————————————————————— ——

Image source: TWITTER
– Actufoot: https://twitter.com/ActuFoot_

– Footballogue: https://twitter.com/Footballogue

– Passion Football Club (PFC): https://twitter.com/PassionFootClub

– Befoot: https://twitter.com/_BeFoot

– Instantfoot: https://twitter.com/lnstantFoot

– Footballday: https://twitter.com/Footballdayy2

– Madrid France: https://twitter.com/Madrid_FRA

– Fcbfr: https://twitter.com/FCB_NewsFR

– Optajean: https://twitter.com/OptaJean

– Foot mercato: https://twitter.com/footmercato

– B/Rfootball: https://twitter.com/brfootball

– The Team: https://twitter.com/lequipe

– Eurosport: https://twitter.com/Eurosport_FR

– BesoccerFR: https://twitter.com/BeSoccerFR

– Infinite Madrid: https://twitter.com/InfiniteMadrid

– Real Madrid France: https://twitter.com/RMadridFrance_

– Fr Barca: https://twitter.com/FRBarca_

FACEBOOK
– The football minute: https://www.facebook.com/laminutefootball
– The best of football: https://www.facebook.com/LemeilleurduFootball92

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of Puma, raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

9 mins ago

Soccer. Which Drôme-Ardèche club can welcome Cristiano Ronaldo?

11 mins ago

this is how Angelina Jolie and Eiza González wear the crop top

20 mins ago

the group summoned for the reception of Monaco

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button