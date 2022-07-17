Cristiano Ronaldo has found a base, AS confirms!

Cristiano Ronaldo, who planned to leave Manchester United would have found a base. The Lusitano hasn’t taken part in the Red Devils’ summer tour and is heading to the Spanish La Liga.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, and fully captured the attention of the Premier League. However, things didn’t go well and the five-time Ballon d’Or asked to leave the club. This after a successful individual season with 24 goals.

The 37-year-old striker, who did not take part in Manchester United’s pre-season tour, is looking for a club. And according to information from the Spanish media Elgoldigital, a move to Atletico Madrid was officially in the works. Information confirmed late on Sunday night by AS.

Diego Simeone was waiting for the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo especially after the rejection from clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea. For AS, the Lusitano has convinced El Cholo to sign him and the two are said to have a verbal agreement. If this operation is carried out, it will be a good ad for LaLiga which has already recorded the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. With Benzema, Lewandowski and soon Cristiano Ronaldo, the race for Pichichi will be intense in Spain.

🚨🚨🚨💣💣 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo CONVINCED Diego Simeone to bring him to Atlético de Madrid! 💥 • 🇪🇸⛅️ @diarioas • pic.twitter.com/77U7r8DJTS — Atleti Francia 🇫🇷 (@AtletiFrancia) July 17, 2022

🚨 BREAKING! Cristiano Ronaldo would have convinced Diego Simeone to transfer him to Atletico! 😳 (🗞 @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/bG65kkoDgN — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 17, 2022

Advertising